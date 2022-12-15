UP wedding venue fire leaves 22 people injured

Hamirpur (The Hawk): Late on Wednesday night, an LPG cylinder leak caused a fire at a wedding venue in Rath, Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, which resulted in 22 persons suffering burn injuries.

According to authorities, eight patients with significant injuries have been admitted to the Orai Medical College in the Jalaun district.

A cook reportedly started the fire on a gas stove, which then spread to a neighbouring wooden building. However, the flames were contained by villagers and firefighters.

