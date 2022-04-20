UP Records 511 New COVID-19, 10 Deaths

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 511 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 5,94,175.

The death toll due to the infection has reached 8,514 with 10 more fatalities being reported in the past 24 hours. It was 8,504 on Monday.

The active cases in the state has now come down to 10,560, of which 4,018 are in home isolation and 1,012 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said. The rest are being treated in different government hospitals, he added.

So far, 5,75,101 patients have recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospitals, Prasad said.

On Monday, over 1.29 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus, taking the total number of tests done in the state so far to over 2.55 crore, he said. —PTI