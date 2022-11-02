UP NCERT syllabus for classes 1–5 shortly

Lucknow (The Hawk): From the academic year 2023–2024, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum will be used in Uttar Pradesh's government elementary schools for classes 1 through 3.

The cabinet has received a proposal from the basic education department for approval, according to Vijay Kiran Anand, director general of school education for the U.P.

In U.P. Board schools, the NCERT books have already been made available to pupils in classes 9 through 12.

"The government has received a thorough proposal. Government schools will gradually begin using NCERT books. We will begin with classes 1 through 3 first. Then, starting in session 2024–2025, it will be presented to students in classes 4–5, and in the next session, it will be implemented among students in classes 6–8 "added the official.

When discussing books, he remarked, "The basic education department merely needs to obtain copyright approval for printing these books since they are already on the market. 75 lakh children in grades 1 through 3 will gain something from NCERT texts."

The decision to introduce the NCERT curriculum into council schools was made in 2018, and it was intended to be introduced gradually from classes I through 8 between 2021 and 2022. However, the Covid-19 epidemic caused a delay.

The government will now adopt the curriculum for classes 1 through 3 in the upcoming semester and classes 4 through 8 in the following two years. The workbook module has been prepared for teachers' training, which will be conducted beforehand by the basic education department.

The NCERT texts differ slightly from the SCERT materials, thus teachers' training is a crucial component, the official added.

The source explained that the decision to switch to NCERT books was made because the majority of competitive exams held after class 12 follow the NCERT syllabus.

When these children move on to higher classes after finishing secondary school, they will be able to adjust because NCERT books are already being taught in classes from 9 to 12.

In the state's 1,32 lakh (1,32,000) government basic and upper elementary schools, there are currently 1.9 crore (19 million) pupils enrolled.

NCERT curriculum was implemented in U.P. Board schools not long after the BJP administration took office.

(Inputs from Agencies)