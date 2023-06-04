UP MLAs To Be Members Of University Boards

Lucknow: The members of the UP legislative will now be included in various bodies of the state universities, including academic and executive councils.

The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has issued a list of 15 state universities that will have five MLAs as members in different bodies of the universities.

The list of names of MLAs for the universities has been issued by principal secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey.

For Lucknow University, five MLAs are Ashish Kumar Singh Ashu of Hardoi, Bamba Lal of Unnao, Yogesh Shukla and Ravidas Mehrotra of Lucknow and Aditi Singh of Rae Bareli.

For KMC Language University in Lucknow, the five nominated MLAs are Yogesh Verma of Kheri, Harvinder Kumar Sahani of Kheri, Anil Kumar Singh of Unnao, Arman Khan of Lucknow and Farid Mahfooz Kidwai of Barabanki. —IANS