The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two from Bihar's Patna in NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said.

On Wednesday, CBI officials had visited a school in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and quizzed its principal in connection with the alleged irregularities in medical entrance test NEET, an official said.

—PTI