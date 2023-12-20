UP ATS Arrests Ex-Nadwa Student From Delhi

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a former student of Lucknow’s Nadwa from New Delhi’s Nizamuddin railway station, following its crackdown on an international human trafficking racket.

The accused, according to an official release, was instrumental in opening accounts in a private bank in the names of illegally migrated Bangladesh and Myanmar nationals to get money from Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) accounts of a Delhi-based NGO.

The ATS suspected use of these funds in anti-national activities and terror funding as around Rs 20 crore was transferred to such accounts in the past four years, officials said in the official release.

According to the ATS, the accused was identified as Mohammed Abdul Awwal (37), a resident of Goalpara, Assam. He was residing in Shram Vihar, Jamia Nagar, Okhla, New Delhi for the past five years and did his Class 12 as per the Madrasa education system. Officials said the interrogation of the accused revealed that he met one Abdul Gaffar in Delhi during Covid outbreak in 2020, when norms for opening bank accounts were relaxed.

Gaffar and his subordinates motivated the accused to open accounts in a private bank in the names of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya, in which the former could transfer small funds to every account through FCRA accounts of NGO ‘Sun Shine Health and Social Welfare Trust’ in which funds were transferred from European countries.

Gaffar transferred funds to these bank accounts and the accused, in connivance with the former, used to withdraw all these amounts and share it equally.

The accused revealed that Gaffar did similar things to many other bank accounts opened by some more people in his network, they said.

“The modus operandi to bring funds from abroad clearly suggested that the nexus was involved in using this money into anti-national activities by violating FCRA norms. ATS sleuths are carefully scanning details of all these bank accounts and further investigation in the process is on,” a senior ATS official stated. —IANS