UP's Infrastructure Is An Attraction For Investors From Across The World: State Government

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has brought Uttar Pradesh to the forefront in the field of infrastructure within six years.

The hallmarks of Yogi government's achievements on the infrastructural front include pothole-free roads, a network of expressways, highway construction, improved connectivity to major cities, industrial corridors, defense corridors, and international and domestic airports, a UP government statement said.

The state government's massive action to improve infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh has brought investment proposals worth more than Rs 36 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh through the Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow early this year. Many of these proposals will be launched during the groundbreaking ceremony to be held soon in the state.

State government officials said, "During GIS, when the possibilities of investment in UP were discussed with all the investors, everyone focused on UP’s infrastructure in particular. Entrepreneurs believe that the rapid construction of expressways, highways, airports, and flyovers in the state has facilitated smoother connectivity between major cities and states."

Besides Western Uttar Pradesh, which is close to the national capital Delhi, significant entrepreneurs have also come forward to invest in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand. "The state government has signed MoUs for investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in Purvanchal and about Rs 5 lakh crore in Bundelkhand which are expected to generate numerous jobs in these regions," statement added.

Speaking of expressways, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing towards becoming the first state in the country with 13 expressways. Currently, there are 6 operational expressways in the state, with a total length of 1225 kilometers, official statement said.

"Additionally, work is ongoing on 7 more expressways, which collectively span 1974 kilometers. The construction of the 341-kilometer-long Purvanchal Expressway and the 296-kilometer-long Bundelkhand Expressway began during Yogi government and was completed also during CM Yogi Adityanath's tenure," statement said.

The Jhansi Link Expressway and Chitrakoot Link Expressway projects are progressing, while the Bundelkhand Expressway Defense Corridor project has also begun. The construction of the Gorakhpur-Purvanchal Link Expressway is also advancing, and a decision has been made to construct the Ballia Link Expressway from Gorakhpur to Majhi Ghat via Ballia, the statement said.

"Not just expressways, the Yogi government has also revitalized numerous highways and roads. Over 60,000 kilometers of roads have been made pothole-free, and special maintenance has been carried out on more than 17,000 kilometers of routes. The construction of 125 flyovers and 80 international entry points is underway in the state. New roads spanning 2941 kilometers have been constructed, and existing roads covering 2242 kilometers have been widened," government statement added.

In this sequence, 70 new state highways with a length of 5604 kilometers and 57 new district roads with a length of 2831 kilometers have been announced. Connecting 26 tehsil headquarters and 151 block headquarters with 2-lane roads is in progress, along with the construction of roads leading to the villages of national and international athletes as well as martyrs, UP government statement further said. "Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh is surging towards becoming the only state with 21 airports, including 5 international and 16 domestic airports. The largest international airport in the country is being developed in Jewar, while another international airport is under construction in Ayodhya as well," statement added.

Notably, international airports are already operational in Kushinagar, Varanasi, and Lucknow. Furthermore, agreements have been made with the Airport Authority of India for the operation and management of airports in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, and Shravasti.

As for connectivity, air services are available for 80 destinations in the state. There are 14 flights operating from Gorakhpur to various places and 12 flights from Prayagraj to different destinations.

"In addition to this, progress is being made in various other projects as well. A megafood park is being established in Baheri, Bareilly and an international film city is being set up on a 1000-acre land in Noida. The Atal Industrial Mission has been initiated, and there is progress on the Yamuna Expressway Medical Device Park," statement said.

Furthermore, metro rail services have already started in four cities (Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur), while trial runs have been conducted in Agra, and preparations are underway for the DPR for Gorakhpur. Smart city projects have been initiated with a budget of Rs 547 crores for Ayodhya, Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, and Shahjahanpur. Under the Prime Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana, 4007 kilometers of roads have been constructed. —ANI