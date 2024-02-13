    Menu
    World

    UNRWA chief deplores 'short-sighted' calls to dismantle agency

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February13/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The UNRWA Chief, Philippe Lazzarini, emphasized the shortsightedness of calls to dismantle the agency, warning about the long-term consequences.

    Palestinians carry food supplies near a UNRWA

    Geneva: The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Tuesday that calls to dismantle it were short-sighted and that terminating its mandate weakened the world's ability to response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

    "I have talked to the member states about all these calls to have UNRWA dismantled, to be terminated. I have warned about the impact, I have said that these calls are short-sighted," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said after a meeting with member states at the United Nations in Geneva.

    "The impact is not just on the short-term. It not just weakens our collective ability to respond to the humanitarian crisis..."

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :UNRWA Palestinian Refugees Humanitarian Crisis Philippe Lazzarini United Nations Geneva Gaza UN Response
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in