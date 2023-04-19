University Of Jammu To Host Y-20 Consultation On Peace Building

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu today briefed the media regarding Y20 consultation on peace building and reconciliation being hosted by the University from April 18-19, 2023.

While briefing media, Prof. Rai said, India has assumed the Presidency of G20 on 1st December, 2022 for a period of 1 year upto 30th November, 2023. India’s theme for its presidency is enshrined in its cultural value system of ‘VasudevKutumbakam’. Hence, our theme: ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Prof. Rai said, “the idea of VasudevKutumbakam is particularly relevant today, as we face many global challenges that require a collective response. From Climate change to pandemics, we need to work together to find solutions that benefit all people, regardless of their nationality or background”.

Prof. Rai further added, Under the framework of G20 Presidency, the Department of Youth Affairs is organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023. Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group is organizing discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities, he added.

The University of Jammu takes pride in being recognized as one of the 15 academic partners across India and is hosting the Consultation on the theme of Peace-Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of no War, said Prof. Rai. The themes that will be deliberated upon in the three panels with about 18 International and National speakers include -Facilitating Global Consensus on Conflict Prevention and Peace Building, Regulating Non-State Actors Through Concerted Efforts, and Empowering Youth for their active role in peace building, he added.

The Youth 20 Consultation will provide a platform for open discussions, presentations and interactive sessions that will focus on addressing the challenges faced by young people, he informed.

Prof. Umesh Rai apprised the media about the inaugural function being organized on 19th April, 2023.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (IC) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, GoI and Sh. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Chancellor of University of Jammu. The Consultation will also have a keynote address by Sh. Ashwin Sanghi, an acclaimed and eminent author. Sh. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director IC, Department of Youth Affairs, Government of India and Sh. Ajay Kashyap, Convener Y 20 Secretariat will also be present on the occasion. He further acknowledged the guidance of Smt. Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Youth Affairs, GoI and her team in organizing the event. Experts from the fields of Activism, Journalism, Police force and Geopolitics like Manu Khajuria Singh, Author and activist from UK; Dr. Anand Ranganathan, Columnist, Author and Scientist from New Delhi; SunandaVashisht, Author and Commentator from the USA, M K Sinha, IPS, ADGP from JKPolice will be gracing the event to deliberate on the theme in the different panel discussions to be held during the Consultation. It is also a great opportunity to receive insights from leading experts like Sahana Singh, Author, editor and columnist from the USA; RohitPathania, political analyst and history enthusiast and rest would also join the panel discussions.

Prof. Rai expressed hope that the Youth 20 Consultation will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people. All relevant stakeholders are expected to take advantage of this opportunity to learn, network and engage with one another through active participation and make this a meaningful and exciting event.

Dr Garima Gupta, Convenor, Media Committee delivered a formal welcome address while Dr Vinay Thusoo, Incharge Media Cell conducted the proceeding of the event and also delivered a formal vote of thanks.

Among others, Prof. Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu, Prof. Parkash C. Antahal, Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Depankar Sen Gupta, Convener G-20 JU committee, Dr. Anil Gupta, Associate Dean Students Welfare Prof Alka Sharma, Convener University Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Centre, Dr Neeraj Sharma, Special Secretary to Vice-Chancellor, Dr Ginny Dogra, Deputy Director, DIQA, Dr. Pritam Singh, Asst. Dean SW, Dr Imran Farooq, Nodal Officer, Amrit Kaal Initiatives and Ms. Mansi Mantoo, Media Officer were also present on occasion.