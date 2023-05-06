Unidentified Lahore gunmen killed Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar

Lahore/Chandigarh: On Saturday, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, a wanted Khalistani terrorist, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lahore, the provincial capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, according to authorities.

India labelled Panjwar, 63, a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020 for leading the Khalistan Commando Force-Panjwar group.

A senior officer of Pakistan's Punjab Police informed PTI that "the gunmen shot (Panjwar) Singh in the head and he was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital," and that his guard had been injured and had died later that day as well.—Inputs from Agencies