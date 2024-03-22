    Menu
    UN Security Council fails to pass US resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

    March22/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The UN Security Council's bid for a Gaza ceasefire crumbles as Russia and China veto a US-led resolution for an "immediate and sustained" peace.

    Washington: The United Nations Security Council on Friday failed to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal after Russia and China, who are permanent members, voted against the measure proposed by the United States.

    The resolution called for an "immediate and sustained ceasefire" lasting roughly six weeks that would protect civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said it was exceedingly politicized and contained an effective green light for Israel to mount a military operation in Rafah.

    —Reuters

