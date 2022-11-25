Ultraviolette introduces the F77 electric bike, which starts at Rs 3.8 lakh

Bengaluru (The Hawk): The first high-performance electric motorcycle F77 from the automotive manufacturer Ultraviolette was commercially released on Thursday, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.8 lakh.

The F77 is built entirely in India and is offered to consumers in three variations: Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser. Deliveries will start in Bengaluru in January, and the product will be available throughout all of India as well as through a company-owned servicing network through 2023. The business declared in a statement.

The F77, which will soon be made available worldwide, "proves that outstanding performance and uncompromising power can be packed in a gorgeous form factor that India has been waiting for," according to Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette.

The highest model, the F77 Recon, of the e-bike is powered by an integrated 10.3 kWh lithium-ion battery architecture that generates an astounding 95 Nm of peak torque and 29 kW (38.9 HP) of peak power.

It has the highest range of any electric two-wheeler in India, at 307 kilometres, thanks to the most cutting-edge battery pack in the sector.

According to the business, the F77 redefines the image of electric vehicles around the world with performance and range that set the industry standard in a design that is truly unique and inspired by aerospace engineering.

Only 77 of the F77's limited edition units will be produced, according to an announcement made by Ultraviolette.

The one-of-a-kind limited edition cars will come in afterburner yellow and meteor grey. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds and has a highest speed of 152 km/h. It has a peak power output of 30.2 kW (40.5 HP) and a peak torque output of 100 Nm.

According to Niraj Rajmohan, co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette, "With its commercial introduction, the F77 is indisputably the most technologically advanced electric motorcycle in India, supported by over 5 years of R&D."

The company reported receiving pre-registration interest for the F77 from as many as 70,000 people in more than 190 nations.

