UK scholarships of 1 million pound for Indian students

Kolkata: The UK government is offering scholarships of one million pounds (Rs 85.1 crore) in 2017 to attract Indian students.





Debanjan Chakrabarti, director of British Council East India, said the new 198 scholarships under the 'Great' campaign are in subject areas ranging from art and design to engineering, law and management.





A total of 40 UK universities are participating in this programme.





"Studying in the UK offers Indian students three things - a world-class education, being part of an international student body and the chance to work post study," he said, adding selected students will join over 400,000 international students from 200 countries.





"We believe that the problems and challenges Indian students will be addressing over the next 50 years will need global solutions and that unique experiences, knowledge, networks and confidence gained from a world-class UK higher education course.





"It will give students the best platform to transform their lives, communities and country," Chakrabarti said.





PTI