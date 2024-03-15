    Menu
    Sports

    UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw: Manchester City to face Real Madrid, Barca draw PSG

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March15/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Champions League Quarter-Finals Draw: Manchester City faces Real Madrid while Barcelona takes on PSG. Arsenal returns to the quarter-finals after 14 years to challenge Bayern Munich.

    A view of Champions League trophy

    Nyon: Defending champions Manchester City will play record winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals while Barcelona take on Paris St Germain after the draw was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

    Arsenal returned to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years and they play Bayern Munich which will give the German club's star striker Harry Kane -- who has scored 36 goals this season -- another crack at his former north London rivals

    Paris Saint-Germain, who are seeking their first Champions League title, will take on Barcelona while Atletico Madrid face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, which means all three Spanish teams have the opportunity to reach the semi-finals.

    The path to the semi-finals was also set, with Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal on a collision course if they advance.

    The quarter-final draw was the last in the current format with UEFA adopting an all-new format from the 2024-25 season onwards.

    The Champions League final will be held on June 1 at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

    Quarter-Finals

    Quarter final 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich

    Quarter final 2: Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

    Quarter final 3: Real Madrid v Manchester City

    Quarter final 4: Paris St Germain v Barcelona

    Semi-Finals

    Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 2 v Winner of Q/F 4

    Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 1 v Winner of Q/F 3

    * Teams mentioned first will play the first leg at home

    Schedule

    Quarter-final first legs: April 9-10

    Quarter-final second legs: April 16-17

    Semi-final first legs: April 30-May 1

    Semi-final second legs: May 7-8

    Final

    Wembley Stadium: June 1

    —Reuters

    Categories :SportsTags :UEFA Champions League Manchester City Real Madrid Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal Bayern Munich
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in