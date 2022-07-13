Two earthquakes strike Chile's Easter Island

Santiago : Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.3 and 5.2 shook Chile's Easter Island, but did not generate a tsunami threat, the National Emergency Office of the Ministry of Interior and Public Security reported.

The Ministry detailed that the first tremor, measuring 6.3, was registered at 3:17 p.m., 699 km to the northwest of Easter Island, a Chilean island territory located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

The second quake, measuring 5.2, occurred at 3:28 p.m., 700 km northwest of Easter Island, according to data published by the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy on its website, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chile is situated on the Ring of Fire in the Pacific and is considered one of the most seismic countries on the planet. -- (IANS)



