Two-Day National Symposium Cum Workshop On Genome Informatics Kickstarts

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Two day National Symposium cum Workshop on Genome Informatics kick started on 19th July, 2022 at Department of Biotechnology, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Around 50 delegates from Universities and various colleges are attending the event. Professor Kashmir Singh, Chairperson of the Department welcomes the distinguish guests, speakers and participants and introduce the theme of workshop. The symposium was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Professor Y.P. Verma, Registrar, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Professor Ashwani Pareek, Executive Director, NABI, Mohali was guest of honour. The event was presided over by Professor Sudhir Kumar, Director, Research and Development Cell, Panjab University, Chandigarh who emphasized that such an event provided a platform to discuss new ideas.

Professor Ashwani Pareek exploits the use of omics approaches to tap at the broad genetic base of rice for identifying genes and creating physical, chemical and genetic mutants attributing abiotic stress tolerance and enhancing crop yield. Professor Balvinder Singh, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR IMTECH explained the use of computational tools to study structure and function of potential target proteins such as –GTP-Cyclohydrolase II (CH II) and aldolase reductase.

The highlights of the second half of the event were hands on training of various bioinformatics tools with Participants. In all it was knowledge enriching experience for the students, informed Dr. Kashmir Singh, organizing secretary of the symposium.