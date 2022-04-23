Twitter bans misleading climate change ads that contradict scientific consensus

Twitter has announced to ban "misleading" advertisements related to climate change on its platform. The micro-blogging platform said that misleading advertisements on Twitter "that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy".

"We believe that climate denialism shouldn`t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ad shouldn`t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis," the company said in a blog post late on Friday.

Last year, Twitter introduced a dedicated Topic to help people find personalised conversations about climate change.

Twitter said that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet.