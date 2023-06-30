Twitter's move to challenge govt notice formed part of fiction that Dorsey had put out: MoS IT

New Delhi: Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated on Monday that Twitter's decision to challenge the government's notice to block some accounts in court was "part of the fiction" put out by the company's former CEO Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter's CEO, claims that the Indian government "pressured" the company by threatening to shut it down and conduct raids on employees if it did not comply with requests to remove content and restrict access to accounts that were critical of the government in the wake of protests by farmers against new agri laws in 2020 and 2021.

When asked about Twitter's appeal being denied by the Karnataka High Court, the minister stated that the order makes it plain that refusing to comply with a government order is not an option and that all platforms, no matter how large or little, must abide by Indian law. —Inputs from Agencies