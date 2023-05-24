Turkey tests short-range ballistic missile Tayfun

Ankara: Turkey has conducted the second test-firing of homegrown short-range ballistic missile Tayfun, said Ismail Demir, the President of the country's defence industry agency.



Demir made the announcement on Tuesday on his Twitter account, congratulating the team involved in the development, Xinhua news agency reported.



The test was carried out by its builder, state-owned weapons manufacturer Roketsan in the Black Sea province of Rize, Demir announced, without providing further details.



Tayfun was first tested in October 2022, when it hit a target from 560 km away. —IANS