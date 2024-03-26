    Menu
    Turkey detains 147 people over alleged 'Islamic State' ties, minister says

    The Hawk
    March26/ 2024
    Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announces the detention of 147 individuals in a major crackdown on those with suspected links to the 'Islamic State'.

    Turkey police's search operation

    Ankara: Turkish authorities have detained 147 people over suspected ties to 'Islamic State' in nationwide operations, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

    In a post on social media platform X, Yerlikaya said police had captured the suspects in simultaneous operations across 30 provinces. He added the suspects were found to have been active within 'Islamic State', to have engaged in armed conflict with the group, and to have helped fund it.

    https://twitter.com/AliYerlikaya/status/1772538182728388789?

    —Reuters

