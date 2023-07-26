Tree Plantation Drives By NSS At Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): NSS (National Service Scheme), PU organized successful tree plantation drives to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas at Boys Hostel no. 1 and 4 as part of the National Drive and campaign “Meri Maati Mera Desh”. More than 100 students’ team led by Student Coordinators Shiva, Dibyam, and Vinit actively participated in the event and planted various varieties of trees including Ixora, Pantas, Ficus, Aglaonema Pink and Lipstick, philodendron and Rubber plants to name a few. Prof. Y. P. Verma (Registrar, Panjab University) and Programme coordinator, NSS, PU, Prof.Jatinder Grover (DSW), Prof. Simrit Kahlon (DSW-Women) and Prof. Naresh Kumar (Assoc. DSW) together inaugurated this event at Bh-1. Warden, BH-1, Er. Harbhinder Singh shared the objectives behind organizing the drive. The drive received valuable guidance from Faculty Coordinators: Prof. Shankar Sehgal, Dr. Naveen Kumar, Prof.Namita Gupta, Dr. Manish Sharma and Er. Harbhinder Singh. In a spirited endeavour to foster environmental consciousness among the youth, the university organized this dynamic tree plantation drive. Its primary goal was to infuse young minds with a sense of responsibility towards nurturing a clean and verdant environment. Mr. Raj Devinder, Student from department of defense studies pursuing a post graduate diploma course had donated 50 plants that were planted at Boys Hostel-4. Warden, Bh-4, Dr. Naveen Kumar appreciated the efforts of Mr. Raj Devinder and motivated other residents to contribute for the cause like this. The staff, residents of these hostels and NSS volunteers too actively participated in the program with great exuberance. The able leaderships of team of deans student welfare and Programme coordinator,NSS PU was placed on record and was appreciated too.