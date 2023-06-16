Training Of Biological Control Of Insect Pests At KVK Kinnaur

Shimla (The Hawk): The Department of Entomology, Dr. Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni, Solan organized a one-day training camp on biological control of insect pests of crops in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kinnaur. This training camp was organized under the Tribal sub-plan of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Biocontrol of Crop Pests. Fifty farmers from Pooh, Kalpa and Nichar blocks participated in the training.

Dr. Subhash Kumar Verma, Professor and Head-cum-Principal Investigator of the Project, Department of Entomology, explained about various aspects of biocontrol for managing insect pests of apple and other crops of the region. The farmers were made aware of the importance of eco-friendly management of insect pests of crops and the harmful effects of the non-judicious use of synthetic pesticides.

Farmers were also apprised of different biocontrol options like natural enemies and microbial biopesticides available to farmers in place of synthetic chemicals. Dr VGS Chandel, Scientist Entomology and co-principal investigator of the project explained the process of multiplication and use of these bioagents and biopesticides for the management of insect pests and diseases. Dr. Arun Negi explained about the various fruit plant varieties available with RHRTS Sharbo and KVK Kinnaur while Dr. Nidhish Gautam emphasized about intercropping of vegetable crops with fruit plants. The eco-friendly inputs of Neem oil, yellow sticky traps, Trichoderma formulation, Metarhizium anisopliae, Jeevamrit, Ghanjeevamrit and Agniaster along with Kisan Margdarshika of UHF Nauni were also supplied to the farmers. The training concluded with an interactive session between farmers and scientists on various aspects of eco-friendly approaches in pest management along with addressing the queries of the farmers.