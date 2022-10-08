Toppers Of Olympus High Felicitated By LIC Of India

Dehradun (The Hawk): The students of Olympus High were felicitated by the representatives of the Life Insurance Corporation of India at a prize distribution ceremony today. The program commenced with the welcoming of guests by Managing Director Dr. Kunal Shamshere Malla, Principal Dr. Anuradha Malla, Vice Principal, and coordinators.

The prize distribution began with the invocation of Goddess Durga for blessings and a melodious song, 'Kaam Badaa' by the school choir. The song highlighted the 'Dignity of Labour' and the perseverance which always pays in life. During the program, the representatives of LIC of India felicitated the meritorious students of Olympus High of classes playgroup to 12th for the year 2022.

Addressing the gathering, the Branch Manager Incharge Vijay Kumar Verma and Senior Business Associate Sanjay Sethi motivated the students to work hard with great zeal and commitment and strive for better results in the future and make a mark for themselves in the history of the school. They also highlighted the role of teachers and the right company of friends being a guiding force in attaining success and happiness.

The program culminated with a speech by Dr. Kunal Shamshere Malla wherein he extended his gratitude towards all the guests present. Addressing further, he acknowledged that the success of the students of Olympus High is the integrated efforts of the students, parents, and teachers. Also present from LIC of India were the Branch Manager Sales Narayan Singh Negi and Mamta Rawat.