Top US congressmen greet PM Modi before his visit

Washington: In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Joint Meeting of the Congress next week, prominent American politicians have released a series of video greetings welcome him to the United States.

On behalf of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Modi will be in the United States from June 21-24. On June 22, they will host a state banquet for Modi. On June 22, as part of the tour, the speaker will address a Joint Session of Congress.

On June 23, he will speak to a select audience of diaspora leaders at Washington, DC's Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Centre.—Inputs from Agencies