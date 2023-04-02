Today, India won't let its flag down: EAM Jaishankar

Dharwad: On Sunday, India's Minister of Foreign Affairs, S. Jaishankar, declared that his country will not tolerate the removal of its flag, calling India "extremely responsible" and "quite forceful."

He claimed that after protesters last month in London tore down the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission while waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans, a larger flag was instantly raised to send a message to the Khalistanis as well as the British.

"Recent days have brought you news of occurrences in London, Canada, Australia, and San Francisco. In this version of India, the removal of the national flag will be met with fierce resistance "Quote from Jaishankar.—Inputs from Agencies