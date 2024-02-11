To protect students from falling victim to social media scammers

Beware of Academic Scams: How Scammers Exploit Students on Social Media Platforms

Platforms promising cheat sheets, answer keys, and other forms of academic dishonesty. These scammers target stressed and desperate students who are looking for shortcuts to achieve better grades. They often use persuasive techniques and testimonials to convince students that their services are genuine and reliable.



Once the students fall for the scam and pay for these illicit services, they either receive completely worthless materials or nothing at all. The scammers disappear, leaving the students cheated and with no recourse.



These fake social media platforms play a crucial role in facilitating this deception. Scammers create accounts and pages that appear legitimate, often mimicking popular educational resources or study groups. They use social media algorithms and targeted advertising to reach a wide audience of students who may be vulnerable to their misleading promises.



Additionally, scammers exploit the anonymity and lack of regulations on social media platforms to avoid detection and accountability. It becomes challenging for authorities to track down these scammers, especially if they operate from different jurisdictions or use encryption tools to protect their identities.



To protect themselves from falling victim to these scams, students must remain vigilant and exercise caution when using social media platforms. They should be wary of overly enticing offers, suspicious testimonials, or payment requests for services that seem too good to be true. Verifying the credibility of the source, seeking recommendations from trusted individuals, and relying on reputable educational resources can help students avoid falling prey to these scams.



Furthermore, educational institutions and social media platforms need to work together to tackle this issue. Educational institutions can raise awareness about academic integrity and the consequences of cheating, while social media platforms should enhance their efforts to detect and remove scam accounts and content. Collaborative efforts can help create a safer online environment for students and reduce the effectiveness of scammers.

—Vijay GarG Retired Principal Educational columnist malout Punjab