To prevent detention under the NRC, make sure your name is on the voters' list: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, urged the people on Wednesday to make sure their names are on the electoral record to prevent being transported to detention facilities in the name of implementing the NRC.

She was speaking at a state government-sponsored event where marginalised families from all districts were being given land pattas (papers).

Make sure your name is on the voter list; otherwise, the NRC may send you to a detention facility. It's terrible, terrible, terrible, Banerjee remarked.

No eviction will be permitted in Bengal without adequate compensation and rehabilitation, Banerjee stated, referring to examples of "forcible takeover of land by the railway and airport administrations."

She urged attendees at the public event to start protests if their land is forcibly removed, and the state would support you.

She claimed that the Center had withheld funding for 100-day work.

She claimed that the central government follows the orders of the BJP without naming the organisation.

At the event, Banerjee presented 4,701 land pattas.

(Inputs from Agencies)