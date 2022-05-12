TN, UP win big in Senior National Women's hockey

Bhopal: Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered identical 12-0 wins over their respective pool rivals at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, here on Thursday.

While Tamil Nadu defeated Arunachal 12-0 in a Pool F match, Uttar Pradesh outplayed Gujarat by the same scoreline in Pool G.

In Pool F, Hockey Andaman & Nicobar forfeited its match, resulting in Hockey Karnataka getting a 5-0 default win.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh outclassed Puducherry 16-0 in a Pool E match late on Wednesday.—PTI