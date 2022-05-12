    Menu
    TN, UP win big in Senior National Women's hockey

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May12/ 2022

    Bhopal: Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered identical 12-0 wins over their respective pool rivals at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, here on Thursday.

    While Tamil Nadu defeated Arunachal 12-0 in a Pool F match, Uttar Pradesh outplayed Gujarat by the same scoreline in Pool G.

    In Pool F, Hockey Andaman & Nicobar forfeited its match, resulting in Hockey Karnataka getting a 5-0 default win.

    Earlier, Andhra Pradesh outclassed Puducherry 16-0 in a Pool E match late on Wednesday.—PTI

