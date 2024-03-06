    Menu
    India

    Tipra Motha to join BJP-led govt in Tripura days after signing tripartite pact

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March6/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Tipra Motha, the primary opposition force in Tripura, to merge with BJP-led government ahead of Lok Sabha elections, confirms BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

    Amit Shah and Tipra Motha

    Agartala: The Tipra Motha, the main opposition party of Tripura, will join the BJP-led government before the Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader of the saffron party said on Wednesday.

    The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and is likely to get two berths, the leader said.

    “The Tipra Motha is set to join the BJP-IPFT coalition government before the Parliamentary elections. The date for swearing in of the ministers has not been finalised yet,” state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said.

    —PTI

    Categories :IndiaTags :Tipra Motha news BJP-IPFT coalition Tripura politics update Political alliance news Lok Sabha election updates Rajib Bhattacharjee statement BJP government expansion
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in