    Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation against NZ

    The Hawk
    January28/ 2023

    Lucknow: The India team, lead by Hardik Pandya, is currently in a must-win situation in order to even the three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand, which will take place here on Sunday. As a result, India will have to step up their game a few notches in order to achieve their goal.

    India lost the opener by 21 runs on Friday after getting caught in a spin web on the Ranchi pitch.

    The defeat also highlighted India's ineffective bowling, particularly by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.—Inputs from Agencies

