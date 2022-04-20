Tigress 'Sundari' awaits her return home to MP from Odisha

Bhopal: Tigress 'Sundari', who was sent to Odisha from her native state of Madhya Pradesh under the Tiger Conservation Programme, now awaits her return to her home in Kanha.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a letter to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to return back the tigress to her native state.

It was in 2018 that a pair of tigers for restoration of tiger population were sent to Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve on the request of the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Odisha government.

Of this pair of tigers sent to the Odisha, one died sometime later. 'Sundari' is being kept in the enclosure since November 2018. Her behaviour had become aggressive, but now she is behaving her normal self, a forest official said.

Sundari will be brought back to the Guerilla centre of the Kanha Tiger Reserve. All necessary instructions have been given to the forest authorities related to her adequate care.

Chouhan has cited media reports, saying that the maintenance of the beautiful tigress in Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve is not in accordance with the standards of the Wildlife Act. As such she is unable to display her natural behavior, he said.

Chouhan in his letter has requested the Odisha government to take good care of the tigress until she comes under the supervision of an expert team from Madhya Pradesh.

—IANS