Thierry Henry Opens Up About Long Battle With Depression During Football Career

Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression During Stellar Football Career, Highlights Mental Health Challenges

Jan 09: Renowned former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has bravely revealed his enduring struggle with mental health, acknowledging a potential long-standing battle with depression throughout his illustrious football career.



The 46-year-old football icon culminated his remarkable 20-year journey across clubs like Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona, New York Red Bulls, and notably, Arsenal, where he netted 228 goals in two tenures, clinching two Premier League titles. His subsequent move to Camp Nou earned him further accolades, including two LaLiga crowns and a Champions League triumph.



While Henry basked in success as a World Cup winner with Les Bleus and in various managerial roles, his recent disclosure to The Diary Of A CEO podcast shed light on his lifelong struggle. "Throughout my life and career, I might have been battling depression without even realizing it. I never knew, and I never addressed it directly. Instead, I adapted," Henry candidly shared.



Reflecting on a challenging period during the COVID-19 pandemic while managing Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer, Henry disclosed the emotional turmoil of isolation and separation from his children. "Being isolated in Montreal without seeing my kids for a year was extremely tough. Tears flowed naturally. I couldn't pinpoint the reason, but perhaps they'd been there, suppressed for too long," he expressed.



Henry's revelations serve as a powerful reminder of the silent battles individuals endure and the importance of acknowledging and addressing mental health challenges, even amid successful careers.

