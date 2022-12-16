The National Energy Conservation Award goes to Karnataka

Bengaluru (The Hawk): Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) has been chosen by the Union Ministry of Power to receive the top honour at the 2022 National Energy Conservation Awards in the State Designated Agency (SDA Group-1) sector (NECA 2022).

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) held the National Energy Conservation Awards - 2022 as part of the "National Energy Conservation Day" on Thursday at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

In recognition of their accomplishments in the field of energy conservation, President Droupadi Murmu gave the award to Rudrappaiah, K.P. MD of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd. (KREDL) and Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Kumar Naik of the Karnataka government.

KREDL was selected for the esteemed prize in light of the energy saving initiatives they had carried out in the state as well as data gathered from the other relevant state government ministries.

V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Energy, Kannada, and Culture, thanked the KREDL staff on their achievement in obtaining this award for Karnataka. He stated: "Conserving energy is essential for addressing the problems posed by global warming and climate change. Energy conservation, clean energy, and green energy efforts are the main priorities of our department. By raising awareness of energy conservation and enhancing energy efficiency, we want to achieve energy conservation."

The government of Karnataka's Additional Chief Secretary for Energy, Kumar Naik, said: "Karnataka is essential to India's implementation of its energy efficiency policies. We are working tirelessly to find the most energy-efficient solution to achieve the state-specific goals for sustainable development. In order to achieve energy efficiency, the state has implemented a number of measures in accordance with the passage of the EC Act 2001 ". Karnataka had previously performed well in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2018 and 2019 and was labelled as "an Achiever."

Additionally, the state won the first place under the National Energy Conservation Award 2021 for its performance in the group-1 category and was labelled a "Front runner" in the SEEI 2020.

In order to offer information for SEEI 2022, the KREDL conducted an assessment study of all the state's cross-sectoral projects during FY 2020–21 and FY 2021–22. The SEEI 2022 evaluated the performance of 36 states and UTs.

(Inputs from Agencies)