The Islamic flag was taken off of a cell phone tower in UP

Kushinagar (The Hawk): In Uttar Pradesh's Kasia town near Kushinagar, an Islamic flag was flown on a mobile tower, but it was taken down after locals noticed it and alerted the authorities.

Angry villagers reportedly flocked to the streets and forced merchants to close their doors in protest after spotting the flag, which was placed next to a saffron flag.

On social media, a video of the incident was extensively disseminated.

Senior police officers raced to the scene and informed the crowd that the flag was an Islamic flag rather than the flag of Pakistan, which led to the end of the protests.

The flag was taken down, according to SP Kushinagar Dhwal Jaiswal, and a police investigation into the matter has begun.

In command of the Kasia police station Police officers, according to Asutosh Tiwari, were keeping watch on the neighbourhood.

