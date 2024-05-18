MLC report of Swati Maliwal shows bruises over her left leg, right cheek

An FIR has been lodged by the Delhi Police under multiple IPC sections including attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal intimidation.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal who complained of being assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence has bruises over her left leg and her right cheek according to the MLC report.

The Medico-legal Case report was filed after an examination of Swati Maliwal on the night of May 16. The examination was carried out at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS Delhi.

The report stated that Swati Maliwal had a bruise of the size of 3x2 centimetre over the "proximal left leg dorsal aspect" and another bruise of the size of 2x2 centimetre over her "right cheek below her right eye".

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR following the complaint filed by Swati Maliwal against the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the complaint, Maliwal alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

According to the Delhi Police FIR, Maliwal describes the events of May 13 when she had gone to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

"I went inside the camp office and called CM's PS Bibhav Kumar but I could not go in. I then sent a message to his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door as I have always done in the past year since Bibhav Kumar was not present I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM here to meet him," the FIR read.

"I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room. I went into the drawing room sat on the sofa and waited for him to meet me," Maliwal said.

"One of the staff members came and told me that CM was coming to meet me and suddenly, the PS of CM, Bibhav Kumar barged into the room. He started screaming without any provocation and even started abusing me. I was stunned by this....and I reacted by telling him to stop talking to me like this and to call the CM," her statement read.

"He then abused me and asked who are you to not listen to what I say. While saying these words, he came and stood right in front of me. Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with full force. He slapped me seven to eight times at least while I continued screaming. I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself I pushed him away with my legs," she said.

"At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up. My shirt buttons opened and my shirt flew up. I landed on the floor while hitting my head on the centre table. I was constantly screaming for help but no one came. After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs. I was in extreme pain and kept telling him to stop. My shirt was coming up but he continued to assault me," the AAP MP said.

The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) /341(Punishment for wrongful restraint)/354B Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe /(506 Punishment for criminal intimidation/509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

—ANI