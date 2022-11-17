The International Paralympic Committee bans Belarus and Russia

Berlin (The Hawk): The National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) of Russia and Belarus were suspended by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) member organisations on Wednesday during an extraordinary General Assembly meeting in Berlin.

IPC members voted 64-39 in favour of suspending Russia, while 54-45 voted to suspend Belarus (with 16 members abstaining) (with 18 abstaining).

NPC Russia and NPC Belarus have been suspended by IPC members due to their inability to uphold their membership obligations as outlined in the IPC Constitution.

This includes the duties to "ensure that the spirit of fair play prevails in Para sport within the Paralympic Movement, the safety and health of the athletes are protected, and fundamental ethical principles are upheld" and "not to do anything (by act or omission) that is contrary to the purpose or objects of the IPC and/or that risks bringing the IPC, the Paralympic Movement, or Para sport into disrepute."

IPC President Andrew Parsons stated, "As a democratic, membership-based organisation, it was crucial to permit the General Assembly, as the IPC's top body, to decide on this crucial matter.

"IPC members had the chance to voice their opinions before the corresponding motions went to a vote. This included hearing from the NPCs of Russia and Belarus, who had the right to attend, speak, and present their case to the Extraordinary General Assembly in accordance with German law, which governs our Constitution. In the end, our membership has decided to immediately suspend both NPCs until further notice.

"As IPC President, I aspire for us to live in a world where sport brings people together in friendly competition and allows athletes to compete against their rivals to the best of their abilities in a safe and secure setting.

"The current state of affairs in the sporting community is tense and complicated. I fervently hope and pray that the conflict in Ukraine comes to a swift conclusion, that peace is established, and that no more unborn children suffer harm or lose their lives.

According to the IPC Constitution, NPC Russia and NPC Belarus forfeit all privileges and rights associated with IPC membership as a result of their suspension.

Now, NPC Russia and NPC Belarus can both challenge the ruling. Only the General Assembly has the authority to lift the suspension in the event that any appeal is denied. The location of the upcoming IPC General Assembly, which is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, has not yet been determined.

A motion to amend the IPC Constitution to allow the IPC Governing Board to impose safeguards in the event of an extraordinary event that could jeopardise the safety, viability, fairness, or integrity of the Paralympic Games, any other Para sport competitions sanctioned or approved by the IPC, or any other IPC activities, was also approved by the Extraordinary General Assembly.

(Inputs from Agencies)