The Google Health Connect app is now accessible on the Play Store in beta

San Francisco (The Hawk): Google has announced that the public beta version of its Health Connect app is now available for download via the Play Store.

In addition, more than ten health and fitness applications, including Fitbit, Samsung Health, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal, Oura, and Peloton, have integrated with Health Connect.

Health Connect aims to enable centralised access to health and fitness data from qualified apps, according to a Google blog post.

"With Health Connect, developing an integration with a new app is as easy as reading in fresh data from Health Connect, as opposed to building an entirely new integration," the article continued.

The software synchronises health and fitness data from compatible platforms, allowing other apps to access this data with the user's consent, and provides users with centralised privacy controls.

According to Google, Health Connect provides a standardised data format that encompasses over forty data types across six categories.

The plan encompasses a vast array of use cases, including exercises, sleep tracking, and vital indicators.

In the past, users had to hop between many apps to manage data permissions, and developers had to construct their own permissions management user interfaces.

According to the blogpost, Health Connect allows users to quickly manage permissions in a single location, with detailed controls to identify which apps are accessing data at any given time.

(Inputs from Agencies)