Terrorists kill worker, hurt another in J-K's 2nd targeted attack in a day

Srinagar: A non-local labourer was shot dead while another injured by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, making it second targeted killing of the day in the Valley.

Militants fired at two non-local labourers at a brick kiln at Magraypora in Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, officials said, adding the incident took place at around 9:10 pm. They said the labourers, identified as Dilkhush Kumar and Guri, were injured in the attack and were taken to a nearby hospital.

While Guri was discharged from the hospital, Kumar was shifted to SMHS hospital in Sringar where he succumbed, the officials said, adding Kumar (17) was a resident of Arnia area of Bihar. The police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the terrorists involved in the incident, they said.

This was the second targeted killing of the day in the Valley.

Earlier, militants shot dead a bank manager of Elaqui Dehati bank in Kulgam.

Meanwhile, mainstream political parties condemned the attack on migrant labourers, saying there was a 'total breakdown of law and order' in the Union Territory.

"Mayhem! Two more civilians shot at in Budgam. Total breakdown of Law & Order. Will the govt still parrot the narrative of normalcy or has it internalised its own propaganda. Condolences with Dilkhush's family & praying for speedy recovery to the other. Has peace been 'established'?" the Peoples Democratic Party said on Twitter.

The National Conference also condemned the attack.

"Second such incident in a day. Another life lost, another family mourns. JKNC condemns the attack on non-local workers in the strongest possible terms, in which Dilkhush from Bihar lost his life. Our condolences go out to his family. Prayers for the recovery of the injured worker!" the party said.

It said the 'spate of killings' continues unabated and demonstrates the 'utter failure' of the government to stem the violence, despite heavy deployment of security forces.

"We express serious concern over a situation moving fast towards a crisis wherein no citizen can be considered safe," the party said.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

"Second tweet today to condole the targeted killing of another non-local. Dilkhush, who was here from Bihar to earn a living, was shot & killed earlier this evening. While condemning this killing in the strongest possible terms I send my condolences to his family," he wrote on Twitter.

Peoples Conference said the cycle of death must end.

"Unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of a non-local worker of Dilkhush from Bihar who was working as a labourer at a brick kiln. We pray for his eternal peace & may Allah give strength to his family in this hour of grief! The cycle of death must end!" the party said in a tweet.

"JKAP president @AltafBukhari01 condemned the killing of a non-local labourer in Magray Pora #Chadoora. He said, Yet another civilian killing! This is heart-wrenching. How long will the unabated #killing spree continue? Words fall short to express #grief over such tragic deaths (sic)," Apni Party wrote on Twitter.—PTI