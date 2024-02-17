    Menu
    States & UTs

    Telangana: Over 20 stray dogs found dead in Mahabubnagar, police launch probe

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February17/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Mahabubnagar Dog Shooting: Probe Initiated by Telangana Police

    Representative image

    Mahabubnagar: The Telangana Police on Saturday said a probe has been initiated into the incident in which over 20 stray dogs were found dead in a village in the State's Mahabubnagar district.
    According to locals, the incident took place at Ponnakal village, Addakal mandal of Mahabubnagar, late on Friday night.
    After the incident came to light, a group of animal activists approached the police and lodged a complaint.
    They alleged that some masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the strays.

    They claimed that around 20 stray dogs were shot dead, and several others were injured.
    "According to locals, a few masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the dogs," Adulapuram Goutham, an animal activist, said.
    "We have lodged a complaint with the police officials regarding this incident," the activist said.
    The police said that they have received a complaint and that a probe has been initiated.
    More details are awaited
    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Mahabubnagar Telangana Police Stray Dogs Animal Activists Ponnakal Village Addakal Mandal Animal Cruelty
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in