Technical Sessions on TOD, Local Area Plans & Master Plan Of Delhi 2041 During 2 Days National Conclave On Urban Planning

New Delhi (The Hawk): More than 700 participants have confirmed their participation in a 2 day National Conclave on Urban Planning which includes Principal Secretaries of State Urban Development Departments, Chief Town Planners, State TCP Departments, Urban Development Authorities and Urban Local Bodies and heads of leading academic institutions.

The National Conclave on Urban Planning is being organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on 13th and 14th July,2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Conclave will provide an opportunity to States and UTs to share their experiences in showcasing the good practices in urban planning as various good efforts and initiatives in innovative urban planning practices can be seen across the country. The Conclave shall be inaugurated by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas. Other stakeholders working in Urban Planning like GIZ and JICA are also participating. There will be 24 presentations by Chief Town Planners from State TCP Departments and Urban Development Authorities. Lead academicians in the field of urban planning will moderate 4 technical sessions comprising of key speakers who would be speaking on wide range of themes like Transit oriented Development, Transferable Development Rights, Local Area Plans and Town Planning Scheme, Affordable Housing, Environmentally Sustainable Development (sponge cities), NCR Plan ,2041 and Master Plan of Delhi-2041.

The Conclave shall deliberate on leveraging urban planning tools to achieve the sustainable planned development which will strengthen urban economy by generating economic activities.

An Exhibition will also be organized during the course of Conclave wherein States, UTs and urban planning academic institutions will showcase the projects undertaken by them in various cities. Some of the good practiceslike implementing Transit Oriented Development in Chennai, Implementation of Local Area Plan in Indore and Chennai, Implementation of Town Planning Scheme in Surat and Pune, Environmentally Sustainable Master Plan Approach in Zero Valley will be exhibited. Besides States urban planning academic institutionswill also exhibit some of the projects viz.,formulation of Local Area Plan and Town Planning Scheme for Jaipur and Guwahati by CEPT University, Planning for Eco sensitive zone,Mahabaleshwar by College of Engineering and Pune,Urban Redevelopment and Heritage Conservation by IIT Kharagpur and Building Resilient and Inclusive Communities by School of Planning and Architecture,Vijayawada.

The two-day workshop deliberations will enable the State Governments and UTs to share and exchange the experiences in urban planning and as an outcome to draw up a road map for implementing the urban planning reforms for the betterment of the urban dwellers.