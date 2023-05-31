Team effort led to Cong victory in Karnataka, will implement '5 guarantees' come what may: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: D K Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has attributed the party's victory to a "team effort" on the part of Congress leaders and workers. He has also stated that the state government is committed to delivering on its five promises and has pledged to implement the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, which will provide Rs 2,000 to every woman who is the breadwinner in her household, within a month.

He called the fight the Congress was putting up a "battle for survival" and a "do-or-die battle" for himself.

Additionally, he told 'The Week' in an exclusive interview, "Of course, it is completely natural. Blood certainly does have a greater viscosity than water. But we need to (make concessions). When asked if the Vokkaliga community was disappointed that he was not named chief minister, he said, "Sometimes politics is full of sharing and caring."—Inputs from Agencies