    Tata JLR expected to unveil plans for electric car battery plant in UK

    Nidhi Khurana
    July19/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    London: According to UK media sources, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which is owned by Tata Motors, will unveil plans to construct a flagship electric car battery plant in the UK on Tuesday.

    According to the BBC, sources close to the situation have confirmed that an announcement regarding the new factory in Somerset, south west England, will be made on Wednesday. According to its sources, the government plans to provide the new factory hundreds of millions of pounds in subsidies.

    The Tata Group invested in the Gigafactory after discussing the terms of the project with the government. It will be one of the largest financial commitments to the UK automotive industry in decades.—Inputs from Agencies

