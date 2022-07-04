Talibani commander uses military helicopter to take newly-wed bride home

Kabul : A Taliban commander allegedly flew his newlywed bride from Logar to Khost province in eastern Afghanistan,using a military helicopter, according to local sources.

The Taliban figure was referred to as a commander of the Haqqani branch on social media, and the sources claimed that he resides in Khost and that his wife’s residence is in the Barki Barak district of Logar, reports Khaama Press.

The sources claim that this incident occurred in the Shah Mazar region of the Barki Barak district of Logar provinceThe wife of the Taliban commander is seen being transported in a military helicopter that landed near a house in a video that went viral on social media, Khaama Press reported.

Furthermore, it is claimed that this commander gave his father-in-law 1,200,000 Afghanis as dowry in exchange for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

However, in response, the Taliban’s deputy spokesperson, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, argues that the allegations are untrue calling it a “propaganda of the enemy”, and that the Islamic Emirate dismisses it.

The video that was circulated on social media incited outrage among the public, who criticized the action as a misuse of public property and pointed out that it was in conflict with the Taliban supreme leader’s remarks made in the Loya Jirga.