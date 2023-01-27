    Menu
    Take fundamental duties towards environment seriously to tackle climate change: VP Dhankhar

    The Hawk
    January27/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar stated that the fundamental responsibilities we have to the environment must be taken seriously in order to properly handle the important issue of climate change.

    In addition to encouraging young people to exercise their fundamental rights, he reminded them that they must also fulfil their responsibilities.

    According to a statement released by the Vice President's Secretariat, during his interaction with students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent who participated in the Republic Day parade, the vice president praised the students for their contributions to the betterment of their communities. Dhankhar noted with pride that the NSS group included an equal number of boys and girls, and he went on to say that this parity is reflected in the worldwide leadership roles held by Indians.—Inputs from Agencies

