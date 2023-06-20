T'gana BJP MP admits to using MPLAD funds for building house, son's marriage

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MP Soyam Bapurao has landed in a controversy by reportedly admitting that he had constructed a house for himself and performed the wedding of his son with the help of funds from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

A video clip of his speech at a meeting of BJP workers went viral on social media on Monday.

The MP from Adilabad is heard saying that there was nothing wrong in using the funds for personal needs. While admitting that he had not utilised the MPLAD funds for any developmental projects, he also remarked that he had not misused the funds like some other MPs.

"I built a house with the MP Fund because there is no respect if you don't have your own house. I got my son married through an MP Fund. It is true that funds were not used for development. But like the MPs in the past, I did not siphon off the funds," he said.

The Lok Sabha member went on to add that no leader would say what he was telling them.As the video went viral and opposition parties started demanding action against him, Bapurao issued a statement in the evening, denying that he misused MPLAD funds.

The MP said something which was spoken in an internal meeting should not have been shared in public.

He alleged that BJP leaders Ramesh Rathod and Payala Shankar were behind the leak as they were unable to see his popularity.

Bapurao said before he joined the BJP in 2019, the party had no existence in Adilabad but after his victory, the party became strong and some leaders within the party were unable to digest this.

—IANS