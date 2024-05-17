Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi Police, forensic experts at CM Arvind Kejriwal's house

A Delhi Police team, including forensic experts, visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday evening regarding the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal.

New Delhi: A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.

The team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. They are also accompanied by five forensic experts.



The officials reached there around 4:45 pm, with sources saying they may collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning.

Watch: https://twitter.com/i/status/1791427668203986980

—PTI