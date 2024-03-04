Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Pat Cummins as captain ahead of IPL 2024

The Australian cricket star is set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 IPL season, stepping in as captain to bring his winning leadership from the ICC championships to the forefront of the league.

Hyderabad (Telangana): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday announced star Australian cricketer Pat Cummins as their new captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year.



Cummins, who won the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup with Aussies last year as a captain, replaces South African batter Aiden Markram as the franchise's captain. Cummins was brought by SRH for Rs 20.5 crores in the IPL auctions held last year, making him the second-most expensive player in history.

SRH took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.



"#OrangeArmy! Our new skipper Pat Cummins #IPL2024," tweeted SRH.

Cummins has an excellent resume as a skipper. Known for his calm composure and several clutch spells and knocks under pressure, the 30-year-old pacer has led Australia in 15 ODIs, winning 12 and losing just three. He has also led Australia in 27 Tests, winning 16, drawing five and losing six. Key accomplishments of this pacer as a captain include, winning the WTC title and the 50-over World Cup and also retaining the Ashes in the UK following a 2-2 draw against England.

Markram also has led South Africa in international cricket. As a youngster, he led South Africa to their maiden ICC U19 World Cup title in 2014. He also has won two SA20 titles with SRH's sister franchise Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa. He captained SRH in the last season, but his stint was underwhelming as the team could win only four out of 14 matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.



The 2024 season of the cash-rich league will start from March 22, with one-time champions SRH set to kick off their campaign against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23.



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi



Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav



Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh



Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi



Shahbaz Ahmed (traded from RCB), Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

—ANI