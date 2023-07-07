Summer of 42: MS Dhoni turns a year older

New Delhi:The world's best cricketers, including Indian greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag, sent their best wishes to Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 42nd birthday on Friday.

May you always soar high like your helicopter shots," Tendulkar captioned a photo of himself and sent to the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings. Bless your heart, MS! In a professional career spanning over two decades, Dhoni has led India and the IPL team CSK to numerous victories with his characteristic helicopter shot.

With the caption, "The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot," Sehwag uploaded a photo collage of some of his favourite memories with Dhoni, both on and off the pitch. The Rigveda lists seven things: the seven continents, the seven seasons, and the seven fortresses; the seven basic musical notes, the seven pheras of a marriage, and the seven wonders of the universe. And today, the seventh of the seventh month, is MS Dhoni's birthday. Dhoni, a native of Ranchi, Bihar, made his Test debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka and played his final game in the longest format in December 2014 against Australia.—Inputs from Agencies