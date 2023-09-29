Success of G20, Chandrayaan-3 filled India with new energy, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that democracy is very deep-rooted in the country and that has been the biggest achievement as a nation in the last 75 years.

Addressing the 118th annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) at Vigyan Bhawan here, the Union Minister has also congratulated India’s G20 presidency and the success of ISRO’s moon mission-Chandrayaan.

"G20, the success of Chandrayaan-3, Mission Aditya L-1 and the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill, all these events have filled the country with new energy... The country has completed the journey of 75 years and in the past 75 years, we have made several achievements in every sector... We have proved ourselves at the international forum," Shah said.

The union minister further said, "In the 100th year of our Independence, we want a country that is ahead in all sectors."

Shah also congratulated the team of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) for choosing the theme “Rising India: Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai,” for the summit.

Shah said previously the 'Make in India' programme was mocked but now the country is a dream destination in the production sector.

"Make in India programme, was mocked earlier, today we are the dream destination in the production sector. In the next 10 years, India will be the best destination for students across the world," Shah said.

He further said that there is democracy and teamwork (in-country), besides clarity on policy formulation under PM Modi's leadership.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has been working as a catalyst for the promotion of Indian industry, trade and entrepreneurship for the past 118 years. It is a forward-looking, proactive and dynamic PAN-India apex organization.

As a partner in progress with industry and government, PHDCCI works at the grassroots level with strong national and international linkages for propelling progress, harmony and integrated development of the Indian economy.

—ANI