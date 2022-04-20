Students Hold Cloth Distribution Drive

The student council ‘Vibgyor’ and National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Tula’s Institute conducted a cloth distribution drive today. During the day, the students distributed warm clothes to over 150 needy people in the slum areas of Selaqui and Premnagar.The drive was held in collaboration with Nityanand Swami Jan Seva Samiti (NGO).The NSS volunteers of Tula's collected warm clothes, packed them, and distributed them to needy people. Clothes were sorted out according to size, gender, and type and were then washed and ironed.After the sorting and cleaning of collected clothes, the distribution was carried out successfully. The NSS volunteers visited the slums area early morning and started with the cloth distribution drive.